Larry Lee Cordell, 74, of Gardner, Kan, passed away June 28, 2017.

Larry was born Sept. 12, 1942 to Howard Clarence and Choletta Marie (Wiggin) Cordell. He was a lifelong area resident who graduated from Gardner High School in 1960 and attended Emporia State. Larry married Vicki Buschhorn on April 12, 1968 in Miami, Okla.. He served in the US Marines. Larry worked for Hallmark Cards, Inc. in Kansas City, Mo as a printer. He played and coached on a men’s traveling fast pitch softball team. Larry also umpired softball and refereed basketball for many years. He was an avid Chiefs, Royals and KU basketball fan. Larry loved visiting Branson, MO and watching his grandkids play ball. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his wife, Vicki, of the home; daughters: Shawn Cordell, Lawrence, Kan; Tammie and husband Robert Rhodes, Derby, Kan and Jamie and husband Ryan Williams, Wellsville, Kan; brother, James “Jim” Howard Cordell, Greenwood, Mo and eight grandchildren: Cody, Chance, Matthew, Avery, Aubrey, Chloe, Riley and Jalynn.

Funeral service 11:30 am Mon., July 3, 2017 at Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, Kan. Burial follows at Gardner Cemetery. Visitation 10:00 am before the service also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Bruce Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.