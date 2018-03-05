Lanny John Turner , 47, passed away at home on March 2, 2018 surrounded by his family after a year long battle with cancer.

Lanny was born in Olathe, Kan on March 3, 1970 to Lanny Turner and Liz Turner. He graduated from Wellsville High School in 1988 and Butler County Community College with an Associate of Science in 1991.

On September 12, 1992 he married the love of his life, Mary. They went on to celebrate 25 years together. They welcomed three daughters, Katie, Sarah, and Megan. The Turner girls loved their daddy fiercely and Lanny always declared them to be “his greatest accomplishments”.

Lanny was a devoted and loving husband and father. He had a great sense of humor and a never-give-up spirit. He enjoyed watching all kinds of movies but his favorite were action movies. He was a huge Star Wars fan. He loved watching sports He was an avid fan of Notre Dame, KU and WSU basketball, KC Royals and the KC Chiefs. He was a dedicated employee to Vestcom where he worked for a total of 27 years. He received the Outstanding Associate award in 2005 and 2009.

Lanny is survived by his wife,Mary, daughters Katie, Sarah and Megan, all of the home, his mother-in-law, Dolly May Soyez of the home and Katie’s boyfriend, Colton Berk of Wichita. His dad and step-mom, Lanny and Connie Turner of Wellsville, his mother, Liz Turner of Olathe, his brother, Eric (Hitomi) of Japan. Step-brothers Michael Litton of Osawatomie, Connley (Melanie) Litton of Robinson, Texas. Step-sisters Verneda (Mark) Edwards of Spring Hill and Roberta (Mark) Smith of Wellsville, Kan.

A celebration of his life will take place on March 10, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Flint Hills Community Church in Cottonwood Falls, Kan. Requested attire for the service is casual. Please wear Star Wars, Notre Dame or KC Royals shirts if you have them. Interment will take place at a later date. The family will greet family and friends after the service.

In in lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up as “The Turner Girls College Fund”. Contributions may be sent in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845. Online condolences may be left at www.brown-bennett-alexander.com.