Seven new interpretive markers have been installed around the grounds of the Lanesfield Historic Site near Edgerton.

The signs will add a new dimension of interpretation to the site and the surrounding area. The Lanesfield Historic Site is open 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and by appointment. Visitors who visit outside of those public hours will now have resources to learn about the area’s history. The interpretive markers fulfill this need and enhance the experience for visitors during open hours.

The seven signs discuss the impacts of the trails, Bleeding Kansas, and the railroad on the area. The history of the school, itself, and facts about those who lived in the area are also told. These updates to Lanesfield were funded by a grant from the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners through the Johnson County Heritage Trust Fund. An accompanying audio tour will be added to the site later this fall.

Lanesfield Historic Site is a popular field trip destination for local school children and its amenities include an outdoor pavilion for picnics, a modern visitor center with an exhibit about one-room schools in Kansas, public restrooms and a museum store.

To book a field trip or to make an appointment to tour the site, please call the Johnson County Museum at 913-715-2570. The site is free and open for visits every Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the museum’s website at www.jocogov.org/museum.