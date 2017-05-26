Kaylen Dawson scored the only goal as the Lady Broncos soccer squad defeated Topeka Hayden 1-0 for their sixth straight Northeast Regional Championship last week.
Dawson’s goal came midway through the first half and proved to be the difference. Lady Bronco goalie Emery Mounce recorded her eighth straight shutout of the season.
With the win, Spring Hill improved to 12-4-1 on the season. Hayden closed the season at 8-9.
Lady Broncos win sixth straight title
Kaylen Dawson scored the only goal as the Lady Broncos soccer squad defeated Topeka Hayden 1-0 for their sixth straight Northeast Regional Championship last week.