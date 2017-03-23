Veteran track coach Brad Reinking has been busy preparing his team for the March 31 Baldwin Invitational.
Top returners for Reinking include Mariann Dominick (high jump and throws), Madeline Beloher (javelin), Faith Shay and Laruen Wilson (pole vault), Elizabeth Sloan (sprints), Rachel Burger (hurdles), Adreanne Covey (hurdles), Cassidy Kuehl and Chelbie Chaney (throws).
Newcomers include Cami Williams and German foreign exchange student Lina Michael.
“Our numbers are down a bit, but we do have a lot of sophomores and juniors out,” said Reinking. “We have a couple of first time track athletes that will really help the team.”
