The defending state champion lady Bronco softball squad started the season in impressive fashion bringing back two victories from Chanute last week.
Sarah Brown and Mary Kate-Hale threw back to back shutouts as Spring Hill scored 13-0, 10-0 wins.
Brown tossed a seven hitter in the opener while Hale allowed just one hit and struck out five in the nightcap.
In the opener, Sierra Sanderson went 3-5 with a double, while Paige Cooper singled, doubled and scored three runs.
In the second game, Layney Steging was 3-4 and scored two runs. Meghan Goff was 2-4 with two RBI’s.
Lady Broncos sweep Fort Scott in opener
