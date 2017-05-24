The Lady Broncos soccer team celebrated senior night with a 3-0 shutout of Louisburg last week.
Amaya Myers scored twice and Anna Watson added another as Spring Hill improved to 11-4-1 on the season.
“The team played some of their best possession soccer and scored three tallies,” said Coach Smith. “I was real proud of the effort.”
Goalie Emery Mounce notched yet another shut out on the season.
Lady Broncos soccer squad blanks Louisburg
