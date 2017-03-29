With a senior laden team, the Lady Broncos softball squad has its sights set on a second straight state softball title.
“Practices have been going well and we had great weather,” said Coach Shelly Huber. “We’ve been able to work on more defensive drills than normal.”
Five seniors return including top pitchers Sarah Brown and Mary Kate Hale. Other senior returners are Sierra Sanderson (catcher), Kelsey Kroutch (short stop) and Alli Fabrizious (first base).
The other key returner is junior centerfielder Elizabeth Hays.
Top newcomer is Paige Cooper who will replace Dani Townley at third base.
“We are working hard to get back to state and win it,” said Huber, now in her 12th year at the Bronco helm.
“It will be quite a task as we will get everyone’s best game,” she said.
