A 52-41 loss to Paola in the 4A Sub-State final ended the season for the Lady Broncos.
Spring Hill fell behind 12-5 after one quarter and 29-21 by halftime. Paola added 23 second half points to secure a spot in the state tournament.
Despite the loss, Spring Hill got 11 points from Meghan Goff, and Lauren Delker had eight points, while Camie Williams had six points.
“We could not overcome a slow start, but the girls continued to play hard throughout the game,” said Coach Clay Frigon.
The loss left the Broncos final record at 11-11 with big wins over top ranked Piper and Labette County.
Playing in their final game were seniors Ali Fabrizius, Haylee Hitchens, and Savannah Leaton.
Lady Broncos lose to Paola in sub-state final
