The Lady Broncos soccer squad pushed Desoto to the brink before bowing 1-0 in overtime.
“It was a well played game by both teams,” said Spring Hill Coach Joe Smith. “I was proud of the effort.”
Despite the loss, Spring Hill goalie Emery Mounce had a student performance and Mallory Smith controlled the midfield for the Broncos.
Desoto improved to 6-0-1 with the win while Spring Hill is now 3-1-1.
