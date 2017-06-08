The Spring Hill Lady Broncos defended their Class 4A Division I State softball title with three straight shutout wins at the tournament in Salina last weekend.

Spring Hill, 21-4, defeated Andale 7-0 in the opener and Independence, 8-0 in the semi-finals.

Spring Hill defeated Paola 2-0 in the State final becoming the first team in school history to win back to back titles.

Senior pitcher Sarah Brown shutout Paola in the final, scattering eight hits through seven innings. Brown and the Broncos did not give up a single run in the tournament.

Brown pitched all three shutout games.

In the 8-0 semifinal win over Independence, Spring Hill collected 13 hits.

Elizabeth Hays led the way with three hits, including a double and a triple. Shannon Stovall had two singles, a double and scored. Alayney Steging singled and drove in two runs.

In the 7-0 Andale win, Kelsey Kroutch had three hits, including a home run. Hays singled, tripled and drove in two runs. Meghan Goff had two hits and one RBI.

Brown tossed a two hitter and struck out 11.

Playing for the Class 4A Division I Champions were Sarah Brown, Paige Cooper, Meghan Goff, Mary Kate Hale, Allison Fabrizius, Meghan Goff, Elizabeth Hays, Chloe Roberts, Sierra Sanderson, Regan Smith, Shannon Stovall and Alayney Steging.