Anna Watson scored a hat trick leading the Lady Broncos varsity soccer squad to a 6-0 shutout over Bonner Springs last week.
Spring Hill, 10-3-1, scored in the first 15 minutes and never looked back en route to its victory.
Besides Watson, Shelby Dawson had two goals and Jaiden Waddle added a goal.
Meanwhile, golie Emery Mounce recorded her third shutout in a row.
Lady Broncos blank Bonner Springs, 6-0
