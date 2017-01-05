Ready or not, the second half of the basketball season begins this week for Clay Frigon, coach, and his lady Broncos varsity basketball team.

“We had good practice sessions during the break and are ready for a game,” said Frigon. “We worked on being more consistent on both offense and defense and made a lot of improvement.”

Frigon hopes the solid practice sessions translate to games. The Broncos play at Basehor-Linwood and then host a tough Blue Valley Southwest team Friday night.

So far, Meghan Goff leads the offense with an 11.2 average and four assists per game.

Right behind comes Lauren Delker who is averaging 10.3 points per game. Another key contributor has been Bella Todd with seven rebounds per game.

Camie Williams is averaging 4.6 rebounds, Hailey Lovetinsky collects 2.4 steals per game and Lauren Delker has two steals per contest.

Entering this week’s competition, Spring Hill stands with a 2-3 overall record, 0-2 in conference play.