For the third year in a row, the Lady Blazers have won the Shawnee Mission South relays title.

This time GEHS scored 143- the most ever at South, winning a very competitive 12 school invitational.

Due to construction issues, the meet was held at Shawnee Mission North, but the change in venue did not seem to bother the Blazers.

“The team is off to a fantastic start,” said Coach Larry Ward. “ I was real proud of the effort.”

Leading the way was Cassidy Androff, a Wichita State University commit, who took gold in the shot put and discus and scored 20 points.

Lauren Highfill and Morgan McIntire tallied 13 points apiece. Highfill took second in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles. McIntire placed third in the 300 hurdles, fourth in the pole vault and helped the 1600 meter relay team to a third place finish.

Kennedy Cornstock scored 12 points. She placed second in the javelin, and seventh in the shot put and discus.

Zoe Daniels scored 11 points. She helped the 400 relay team to a gold, took third in the 1600 meter relay, fifth in the 200, and sixth in 100 meter dash.

Sariah Hull scored 10.5 points. She helped the 400 relay team to a gold, and took second in the 100 hurdles.

Scoring 8.5 points was junior Taylor Carpenter who was on the gold medal 400 relay team and placed third in the 100 meter dash.

Taylor Grasser scored eight points placing second in the long jump, while Brenna Davidson scored six points with a third place javelin throw. Katlyn Dayton scored six points with a fourth place high jump and eighth place in the triple jump.

Next up is the Olathe East Invitational at ODAC Friday night.