It was billed as a mid season classic and the Lady Blazers looked in mid season form winning the elite seven team classic by a wide margin of 176-142 over runner-up Shawnee Mission South at ODAC.

It was the third straight team title for the Lady Blazers who head to the weekend KU Relays with momentum.

Once again, the Blazers dominated the field events. Taylor Grasser sailed 17’3 ½ inches to win the long jump while Kennedy Cornstock took javelin gold with a throw of 137’7 inches. The other golds belonged to Wichita State University commit Cassidy Androff in the shot put with a throw of 41’3 inches and the 3200 relay team.

“Quite a well-balanced attack” said Coach Larry Ward. “We placed in 17 of 18 events and the 3200 relay team.”

Androff added second place points in the discus with a toss of 108’5 inches and Sydney Wetherington with second in the pole vault clearing 9’6 inches. Morgan McIntire was second in the 300 hurdles in 50.31 and Heather Culbertson got a silver medal with a javelin toss of 117’8 inches.

A bronze medal went to Brenna Davidson with a javelin throw of 115’6 inches and pole vaulters’ McIntire and Mitchell.

Providing pivotal fourth place points were Lauren Highfill in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Cierra Swait in the long jump and Abbey Bilhimer in the shot put. Also in fourth place was Cortlyn Tryon in the 200 meters and 1600 meter relay.