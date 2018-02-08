After a 2 week layoff the Lady Blazer girls’ basketball C team returned to action Jan. 30 at home against Leavenworth and won 59-18. Lauren Havlik led the scoring with 22, Mara Smith 18, Trinity Taylor 11 and Alyx VanRheen added 5.
“The effort was awesome and the girls played with great confidence,” according to Coach Windholz and Coach Gehrt. “It is wonderful to see the growth of these great girls and to be the coaches of high character individuals.”
Next action for the girls is was Feb. 1 at Olathe South, tip 5:30 p.m. for the freshman and 7 p.m .for the C team.
They are now 7-2 on the season.
Lady Blazers win 59-18
