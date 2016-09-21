The Lady Blazer volleyball team pushed the highly ranked Hayden Wildcats to the brink before bowing 2-1 in the championship of the Baldwin Invitational last week.
Following a first round tournament win over Blue Valley Southwest, The Blazers battled top ranked Hayden. GEHS won the first set 25-22, but dropped set two 25-19. In the 25-19 loss, came smart setting from Maddy Linden and multiple saves from Lauren Highfill and Kynli Nelson.
In the final Hayden prevailed 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, despite excellent play from Haylei Bell, Ana Barnes, Jesse Heniss, Courtney Wheeler and Kyla Shappell.
“We came away from the tournament much more seasoned, experienced and with a silver medal,” said Coach Alex Fitzmorris. “I was real proud of the effort.”
Lady Blazers volleyball place second at Baldwin
The Lady Blazer volleyball team pushed the highly ranked Hayden Wildcats to the brink before bowing 2-1 in the championship of the Baldwin Invitational last week.