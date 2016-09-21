The Lady Blazer volleyball team pushed the highly ranked Hayden Wildcats to the brink before bowing 2-1 in the championship of the Baldwin Invitational last week.
Following a first round tournament win over Blue Valley Southwest, The Blazers battled top ranked Hayden. GEHS won the first set 25-22, but dropped set two 25-19. In the 25-19 loss, came smart setting from Maddy Linden and multiple saves from Lauren Highfill and Kynli Nelson.
In the final Hayden prevailed 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, despite excellent play from Haylei Bell, Ana Barnes, Jesse Heniss, Courtney Wheeler and Kyla Shappell.
“We came away from the tournament much more seasoned, experienced and with a silver medal,” said Coach Alex Fitzmorris. “I was real proud of the effort.”