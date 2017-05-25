The Lady Blazer track squad brought back a third place finish from the East Kansas League meet last week.
Medalists included Cassidy Androff; second in the shot put and third in the discus; Morgan McIntire who got second in the pole vault; Taylor Grasser got second in the long jump; Kaitlyn Dayton received third in the high jump and Sydney Wetherington got third place in the pole vault.
Setting new personal bests were Lauren Highfill in the 300 hurdles; Dayton in the triple jump; Sariah Hull in the 100 meter hurdles; Taylor Fergola in the 200 meters; Zoe Daniels in the 100 meters; Amy Kamtio in the 400 and 1600 meter relays; Grasser in the triple jump; Brenna Davidson in the discus; Alyssa Farrens in the 800; and Skylar Washington in the triple jump.
Lady Blazers third at EKL track meet
