The Lady Blazers brought back a third place finish from the El Dorado tournament last week. Now 9-2, the team returns home to play Blue Valley Northwest and Miege this week. Submitted photo

The Lady Blazers brought back a third place finish from the El Dorado tournament last week.

Circle won first place honors followed by Maize South and GEHS.

The tournament team consisted of seniors Cassidy Androff, Abbey Bilhimer and Kailey Burger, juniors Taylor Carpenter, Kynli Nelson, Skylar Washington, and sophomores Madyson Beasley and Kelby Wilson.

Now 9-2, GEHS returns home to play Blue Valley Northwest and top ranked Bishop Miege Friday.