Lady Blazer varsity girls were back on the court after a long weekend in El Dorado vs. the Leavenworth Pioneers.

Maybe it was post-tournament sluggishness but didn’t come out of the gate very sharp. The Pioneers jumped out the gate to take a 10-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Skylar Washington would jump start the scoring in the second quarter as she scored 7 of the team’s 11 points and the Blazers, although still trailing by 3, were able to decrease their deficit. Coming out of the locker room at half time, the Blazers made some adjustments, and the shooting picked up substantially as Kelby Wilson, Kynli Nelson, and Sofia Semon combined to knock down 4 three pointers en route to building an 8 point lead that would continue to grow in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Blazers only allowed 9 total points to the Pioneers in the second half, propelling the way to their 9th victory of the season by a final of 43-26.

Leading the team in scoring was Skylar Washington with 14, Sofia Semon with 11, Kynli Nelson with 10, Kelby Wilson had 4, while Taylor Carpenter and Madyson Beasley finished with 2 each.

Next up for the Blazers was a familiar post season rival, Olathe South on Feb. 2 in Olathe.