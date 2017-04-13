Battling till the end, the Lady Blazers varsity softball team split a doubleheader at Blue Valley West last week.
GEHS won the first game 3-1 and rallied in game two but lost 12-10. Due to field conditions, the Blazers home game was moved to the College Boulevard Activities Complex.
In game one, GEHS trailed 1-0 in the fifth and rallied. Cassidy Greer opened the fifth inning with a homerun. Hits followed by Cede Miller, Ashlyn Anderson, Mikayla Galvin and Malibu McIntire and GEHS posted a 3-1 win.
It was a different story in game two as GEHS lost 12-10. GEHS led 7-3 into the sixth inning only to see West rally for seven runs.
Cede Miller hit a grand slam. Hitting doubles were Kennedy Meyer and Abby Cox.
Lady Blazers split DH at Blue Valley West
