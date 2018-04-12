Submitted photo

It was a beautiful night to be on the ball field April 5. The varsity softball team traveled to ODAC to take on the Olathe North Eagles. It was an exciting game.

Olathe North came out in the first and put two runs on the board. Not a problem, in the top of the second, the Blazer’s rallied through the line up scoring 6 runs. In the 3rd, Emma Crouch (1-3), Carly Gragg (2-4), and Gabby Schult (4-5) strung doubles together to put two more runs on the board.

Olathe North would put four runs on the board in the fourth and then two in the fifth to tie the game at 8-8. The sixth and seventh innings were exciting , but no runs were scored by either team.

In the top of the eighth, the Blazer’s put two runs on the board with a single from Ivy Brewer (3-6) and a double from Amber Mott (4-6) (which was her second of three doubles on the night). Going into the bottom of the eighth up 10-8, Payton Outler, on the mound, would face the top of the Eagles line up. They scored one run…so, 10-9, with one out and runners on 1st and 2nd, the batter hit a double to the fence, and they tried to score both to win the game….Jaden Sprague threw a dart to Ashlyn Anderson, who relayed the ball to Katie Miller at home to get the out and hold the score at 10-10.

The team used the momentum going in to the top of the ninth Jaden Sprague (3-5) hit a triple and was scored by a Ashlyn Anderson (2-6) bunt for a hit. Ashlyn would then touch all the bases on a double from Amber Mott. The Eagles went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 9th and the Blazer’s won 12-10.