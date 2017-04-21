Placing its offense in high gear, the Lady Blazers softball team swept its doubleheader at Miege last week.
The Blazers won the opener 13-0 in five innings and in game two 13-2 in five innings.
Abby Cox was the winning pitcher in game one recording six strikeouts. She helped her own cause with three singles and reaching base four times.
Other top hitters included Ashlyn Anderson who went 2-2 with a grand slam and Mykah Andregg who went 3-4. Mikala Galvin also hit a home run in the game.
In game two, freshman Lauren Lundy pitched her first complete varsity game in a 13-2 win.
Offensively, Galvin went 4-6 with three homeruns in the doubleheader. Anderson finished the doubleheader going 5-5 with a grand slam and Cox reached base all eight plate appearances.
Lady Blazers softball team sweeps Miege
