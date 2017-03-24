After nearly three weeks of practice, the Lady Blazer softball season begins March 28 with a home doubleheader with Mill Valley. Game one begins at 4:30 p.m.
“The team is looking real good,” said Coach Joanne Calvin. “The weather has allowed us to practice outside almost every day.”
The Lady Blazers have advanced to the state tournament two straight year with back to back Regional titles. A senior laden team hopes to advance past the first round of state.
Top returners include seniors Abby Cox, Sydney Deitz, Mikala Galvin, Cassidy Greer, Cede Miller, Kennedy Meyer and Malibu McIntire.
Also returning are junior Katie Miller and sophomore Ashlyn Anderson.
Lady Blazers softball season begins with DH
