The Lady Blazers turned in an impressive performance in the 43 school Shawnee Mission North Invitational last week.
All told, GEHS scored 37 ½ points- good enough for seventh place in the final standings.
The Blazers had two medalists in Cassidy Androff, a Wichita State commit, who won the shot put and Kennedy Comstock took second in the javelin.
Lauren Highfill set a personal record in the 300 meter hurdles taking seventh in 48.8.
Zoe Daniels took seventh in the 200 meters, Larissa Weidler took seventh in the 800 meters and Comstock was seventh in the discus.
Just missing the podium were Heather Culbertson who place fourth in the javelin and Becca Mitchell who took fifth in the pole vault. Also missing was the 400 relay team of Roshea Daniels, Sariah Hull, Zoe Daniels and Skylar Washington with a sixth place finish. Morgan McIntire tied for sixth in the pole vault.
Lady Blazers seventh at SMN North Relays
