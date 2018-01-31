The Lady Blazers were back in action last night in the first round of the Lady Cat Classic in El Dorado where they took on the #10 ranked team in 4A-I Augusta Orioles.

A slow start found the girls down 7-2 five minutes in, but they were able to settle in and get a few shots to fall to tie it up at 10 a piece at the end of the 1st quarter. The lead extended slightly as the teams hit the locker room at half with a 26-19 advantage for the Blazers.

he third quarter was where the game turned for the better as the Lady Blazers outscored the Orioles 14-2 to take a 40-21 advantage.

The game ended with a 51-29 victory for the Blue and White. Skylar Washington led the attack with 15 points, Kynli Nelson knocked in 11, and Sofia Semon had 9. Taylor Carpenter had the best game of her senior season as she chipped in 7 points, but more importantly, held Circle’s best player to 9 points and only one field goal. Mia Vallery came off of the bench to get 4 point s while Kelby Wilson and Trinity Taylor chipped in two a piece. Jaden Sprague rounded out the scoring with a free throw.

The Lady Blazers are back in action tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the semi finals where they will face the #5 ranked team in 4A-1 Towanda-Circle.