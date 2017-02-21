With the potential EKL title on the line, STA proved to be the dominant team handing GEHS a 54-29 home loss last week.
“After a strong start, STA’s defense took control and we had a difficult time scoring,” said Coach Justin Mayer.
The Blazers were led in scoring by Taylor Carpenter with nine points. Skylar Washington had eight, Kynli Nelson, five, Cassidy Androff, four, Madyson Beasley, two, and Kelby Wilson had one point.
Lady Blazers lose to St. Thomas Aquinas, 54-29
