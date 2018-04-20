Farron Evans
Lady Blazers took on a very tough Shawnee Heights team on a beautiful afternoon April 12. The Blazers played some great defense with several key plays by Lauryn Karr, Kyleigh Bobki and Makenna Gardner. It was a scoreless game going into the bottom of the fourth before the Thunderbird’s broke through with three runs. The Blazers would only muster one run to fall 1-7 in game one.
Game two would start off with a bang. Several key hits by Jordyn Ruesch, Shelby Moore and Madie Steed allowed the Lady Blazers to plate four in the first inning. The Blazers would only put up one more run throughout and fall again 5-12 in game two.
Lady Blazers fall to Shawnee Thunderbirds
