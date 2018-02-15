The Lady Blazers made the trip to Shawnee Mission North on Feb. 9 to take on the Indians and their star player LeLe Love.

The Indians proved their scrappiness as they were able to just hang around throughout the contest, not allowing the Blazers to get a double digits lead. With under a minute remaining, the Lady Indians took their first lead 40-39. After a missed shot by the Blazers and an Indian turnover, senior Kynli Nelson hit a 3 point shot from the corner to put the Blazers up two with under 30 seconds remaining.

A back and forth sequence ensured with a missed shot by the Indians and a missed free throw by the Blazers giving the Indians the ball back with 4 seconds remaining.

After a time out, Skylar Washington made her defensive presence known as their star, LeLe Love turned the ball over vs pressure and the Blazers were able to escape with a hard fought 42-40 road victory.

Washington led the Blazers once again with 15 points, while Kynli Nelson added 13. Sofia Semon added 8 points and junior Jaden Sprague scored 6 in her first varsity start. The Lady Blazers were back home on Feb. 13 as the fourth ranked team in class 6A Olathe NW comes to town.