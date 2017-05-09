The Lady Blazers varsity softball squad celebrated senior night with an impressive doubleheader sweep of Blue Valley North last week.

GEHS won game one 13-3 and the nightcap 14-4. Both games were shortened to five innings.

Seniors recognized were Abby Cox, Sydney Deitz, Mikayla Galvin, Cassidy Greer, Malibu McIntire, Kennedy Meyer Cede Miller and Shyanne McGown.

“We had eight awesome seniors on the varsity team for four years,” said Coach Joanne Calvin. “With the help of their teammates, the seniors have had some outstanding accomplishments in their years at GEHS.”

Abby Cox got the pitching win in the 13-3 game one decision. Lauren Lundy was the winning pitcher in game two.

For the doubleheader, Galvin went 3-4 with four walks. Sydney Deitz went 4-4 with three walks and Ivy Brewer was 3-7 with a walk and five RBI’s.

Ivy drove in the winning runs in both run rule games.

“In both games everyone in the lineup reached base and scored at least twice,” added Calvin.