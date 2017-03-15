Veteran Coach Larry Ward has been busy preparing his squad for the April 1 relays at Shawnee Mission South.
Ward enters his 28th season with a talented team led by seniors Cortlyn Tryon, Cassidy Androff and Heather Culbertson.
“We have six state medalist returning and look forward to an exciting season,” said Ward.
“Tryon will lead the sprinters. She won State medals in the 200 and 400 meter open races. “
Androff, who’s already signed with Wichita State, was a state shot put medalist and has a 101 feet inches to her credit.
Culbertson will once again provide javelin points. She was a state medalist with a throw of 122 feet 2 inches.
The other three state medalist were on the 800 meter relay team. That group consisted of Kelby Wilson, Alysssa Farrens and Larissa Weidler.
Other top sprinters include Amy Kamtio, Roshea Daniels, Alisha Smartt, Tanae Watkins, Esmeralda Quintana, Taylor Carpenter and Malynn Pierce.
Lady Blazers begin track season April 1
