After a hard fought victory Jan. 25 against Augusta, the Lady Blazers took on the #5 ranked team in 4A-1 Circle Thunderbirds in the semi finals of the El Dorado Lady Cat Classic.

After holding a 3 point 1st quarter lead, the Blazers would go cold from the field and only muster 4 points in the 2nd quarter to go into halftime down 16-13.

Circle would build on their lead in the 3rd quarter as well as the 4th, extending the gap to 12 points with just over 4 minutes remaining in the contest. A furious press with the assistance of 4 three point makes would allow the Lady Blazers to push the contest into overtime where ultimately we sealed the deal from the free throw line going 9-11 in the OT session.

The final score of 50-44 pushed the Blazers into the championship game on Saturday vs the familiar foe Mill Valley. Leading the way for the Lady Blazers was Skylar Washington with 14 points, Sofia Semon with 11, Kynli Nelson with 9, Taylor Carpenter had 8, Kelby Wilson scored 4, while Jaden Sprague and Madyson Beasley tallied 2 a piece.

On Saturday, the Lady Blazers faced the second ranked team in class 5A, Mill Valley Jaguars for the second time in as many tournament championship games on the season. The game played out exactly as it should have with both teams trading buckets throughout the contest and no team holding more than a 5 point lead.

The Blazers trailed by a single point 20-19 at half but were able to take a 3 point lead heading into the final quarter 38-35. Mill Valley would ultimately even that contest, and we would have to play four more minutes to decide the outcome.

In the end, the Lady Jaguars would claim their second victory over the Blazers by a final score of 48-45.

Leading the way once again for the Lady Blazers was Skylar Washington who scored 21 points en route to being named the tournament MVP. Sofia Semon would score 7, while Taylor Carpenter had 6 while playing the best defense on the season. Kynli Nelson had 5 points and was also named to the all tournament team along with Washington. Mia Vallery scored 5 points and came up with several key rebounds to secure extra possessions on the night. Junior, Madyson Beasley rounded out the scoring with a free throw.

The Lady Blazers are now 8-4 on the season and return to league play Jan. 30 at home vs the Leavenworth Pioneers.