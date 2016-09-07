Despite a stellar performance, the lady Blazer volleyball team dropped a hard fought 25-18, 25-19 two set decision to Washburn Rural in the season opener at Bishop Miege last week.
“I was real proud of the effort,” said Coach Alex Fitzmorris. “They showed a lot of heart and character throughout the match.”
The Blazers were led offensively by Haylei Bell who had five kills on 19 attacks. Kyla Shappell and Morgan Mcintire contributed four kills apiece.
Meanwhile, Macy Koetters led the defensive effort with seven digs. Lauren Highfill contributed six digs.
“This is an exciting group that plays with high intensity and I’m looking forward to see how they develop over the course of the season.”
Next test comes at Blue Valley Northwest this week against St. Thomas Aquinas and Blue Valley Northwest.
Lady Blazer volleyball team loses opener
Despite a stellar performance, the lady Blazer volleyball team dropped a hard fought 25-18, 25-19 two set decision to Washburn Rural in the season opener at Bishop Miege last week.