Abby Cox was the winning pitcher in the Lady Blazers 10-0 win at St James last week. The team now has a 12-4 record. Photo courtesy of Shonda Burger

Placing their offense in high gear, the Lady Blazer varsity softball squad swept a doubleheader at Blue Valley Southwest last week.

The Blazers won game one 11-0 and took the nightcap, 9-4.

In the opener, Abby Cox struck out seven and was helped by an errorless defense in an 11-0 win.

Kennedy Meyer hit her first career homerun, while Gabby Shultz and Ashlyn Anderson each collected three hits. The Blazers put up 11 runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth inning to seal the verdict.

It was the same story in game two in a 9-4 win.

For the night, Mikayla Galvin went 4-8 with four RBI’s while Aderson went 8-9 with seven singles and a homerun. Cox went 4-9 with three RBI’s, Kennedy Meyer went 4-8 and hit the cycle between the two games. Schultz went 5-6 and Cede Miller went 2-5 with three walks.

With the win, the Blazers improved to 10-4 and will celebrate Senior night this week against Blue Valley North.