With a chance to go to the state tournament on the line, the Lady Blazers took on the Blue Valley North Mustangs on their home court March 2.

A strong start led by 2 three point buckets by Sofia Semon had the game locked at 10-10 at the end of the 1st quarter. The Mustangs were able to gather a little bit of momentum in the 2nd and gain a 6 point lead heading into halftime.

After the break, the lead was quickly erased as the Lady Blazers were able to tie the game at 21 a piece but were never able to attain the lead as the deficit reappeared and continued to grow throughout the remainder of the game. The Lady Blazers fell in the end by a score of 51-34. Skylar Washington led the Blazers with 13 points, while Kynli Nelson added 12. Sofia Semon tallied 6 and Taylor Carpenter rounded out the scoring with 3.

The ending marks an incredible 2 year run for the seniors as they compiled a record of 31-13 and 42-24 over the last 3 years. Seniors Skylar Washington, Kynli Nelson, and Taylor Carpenter along with senior newcomer Katie Miller will go down as one of the winning-est classes to come through Gardner Edgerton in a long time and will forever leave a legacy of what hard work and commitment can help you achieve both as a team and as individuals.