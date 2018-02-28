The Lady Blazers varsity found themselves with something to do on a snow day as they made the trip to SME for a varsity only game.

A determined Lancer squad played tough all evening on their senior night but could never get over the hump. The Blazers could not find the bottom of the basket with consistency but found a way to make enough to secure a 10 point victory by a score of 38-28.

Skylar Washington led the Blazers in scoring with 15 while Madyson Beasley had a great game contributing 7, 5 coming from the free throw line. Jaden Sprague and Sofia Semon tallied 5 a piece while Mia Vallery, and Taylor Carpenter rounded out the scoring with 4 and 2 pts.

The Lady Blazers moved their record to 13-6 on the season and secured a 1st round home sub-state game on Feb. 27.

The girls have one final regular season home game on Friday as an extremely talented and 8th ranked SMNW Cougar team comes to town.