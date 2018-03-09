The Lady Blazers were back at home for a senior night matchup with the #8 Ranked SMNW Cougars on Feb. 23.

A back and forth contest throughout the 1st half would see the Blazers trailing by 2.

A rough start to the 2nd half got the Blazers in a double digit deficit we were never able to recover from. During the 4th quarter a stale mate in scoring found the Blazers down 32-29 with 3+ minutes remaining. This was all the points we were able to muster as SMNW was able to defend and hit free throws when it mattered.

Kynli Nelson and Taylor Carpenter led the Blazers in scoring with 9 points a piece while Skylar Washington had 7. Sofia Semon had 4 to round out the scoring. The loss moved the Lady Blazers to 13-7 on the year where we have secured a number 6 seed in this weeks’ Sub-State tournament.