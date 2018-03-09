Lady Blazers were at home last week for a first round sub-state match with Shawnee Mission South, a foe the Blazers had beaten before Christmas.

Cold shooting led to an even 1st quarter with the Blazers holding an 8-7 lead.

A strong 2nd quarter fueled by great defense and several transition points fueled the Blazers on their way to a 15 point advantage going into halftime (27-12).

The Raiders bounced back outscoring the Blazers by 5 in the 3rd quarter to narrow its deficit to 10 but the Blazers were able to regain the 15 point advantage in the 4th to win the contests 52-37. The win puts the Lady Blazers in the sub-state championship game against the former EKL League foe, Blue Valley North.

Leading the way for the Lady Blazers was Skylar Washington with 14, Kynli Nelson with 11, Sofia Semon with 10, Taylor Carpenter with 9, Jaden Sprague and Mia Vallery with 3 each, and Kelby Wilson with 2. The win moves the ladies to 14-7 on the season.