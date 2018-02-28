The 9th grade Lady Blazer basketball team ended their season with a tough loss against Shawnee Mission Northwest. The Blazers were led in scoring by Shayne Peterson with two big 3 pointers, and Kylie Webb. Despite an overall losing record this season, the girls always gave their best effort and worked very hard to improve over the course of the year.
The Lady Blazer Basketball C team ended their season on Feb. 22 t at home with a win against Shawnee Mission Northwest, 39-25. The balanced scoring attack was led by Katie Whittley with 12, Maycee Beasley and Mara Smith had 8, Shayne Peterson 6, and Taylor Fergola added 5. After being down by 2 at half, the girls outscored SMNW 24-8 in the second half. The final record was 10-6.
Ladies B, C teams finish their season
