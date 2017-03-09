The Blazers celebrate a 54-51 sub state win over Olathe South last week. The victory sent GEHS to the title game against Blue Valley Northwest. Photo courtesy of Chrissy Hatton

The Blazer boys’ basketball season came to an end last Friday night with a 72-35 6A Sub-State loss to Blue Valley Northwest.

Blue Valley Northwest, 19-3 and ranked number one in 6A, jumped to a 38-18 first half lead and never looked back en route to another state tournament appearance.

Despite the loss, GEHS got 11 points apiece from Devan Toomey and Blake Nichols. Bryson Rohr added six points, Tevan McKelvey had four points and Lucas Soza had three points.

Six seniors played their final game for the Blazers. Included in the group are Anthony Reed, Blake Nichols, Austyn Hatton, Devan Toomey, Bryson Rohr, and Conner Boyt. They led GEHS to an 11-11 record and its first 6A playoff win.

“I was real proud of the effort our kids and coaches put forth,” said Coach Jeff Langehr. “We had the worst draw of anybody in the state against Blue Valley Northwest, but nobody showed any signs of quit. We thank all the players and parents for their outstanding effort throughout the year.”