Kansas City, Mo.–Community Blood Center (CBC) is the primary supplier of provider of blood and blood components to 70 plus hospitals and medical centers in the Kansas City region. CBC will conduct a life-saving blood drive at

King of Kings Lutheran Church on Friday, September 9th, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Gardner individuals can help by donating blood at this Community Blood Center emergency blood drive on Friday, September 9th, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The drive will be held at 306 East Madison, Gardner, KS.

To make an appointment online, visit esavealifenow.org, and enter Sponsor Code: kingofkings. For additional details, contact Ali Van Dellen at (913) 326-9226.