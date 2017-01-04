To help families prepare for kindergarten and to allow the Gardner Edgerton school district to plan for the upcoming school year, all elementary schools host the annual Kindergarten Round Up for incoming kindergarten students. Kindergarten Round Up this year will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at each elementary school.

To be eligible for kindergarten in the district, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Entering kindergarten requires a state issued birth certificate, official record of all required immunizations (visit our Website at www.usd231.com for a complete list of required immunizations), and a physical.

Listed below are the district elementary schools and phone numbers. Please call your child’s school to make a reservation or visit www.usd231.com, select the appropriate school web page in your attendance area under “schools” and complete the kindergarten survey on the top menu bar. If you are not sure of the school your child will be attending, please visit www.usd231.com and click on the “School Locator” Link.

Edgerton Elementary, 856-3500; Gardner Elementary, 856-3300; Grand Star Elementary, 856-3750; Madison Elementary, 856-0400; Moonlight Elementary, 856-3100; Nike Elementary, 856-3000; Sunflower Elementary, 856-3700

GE kindergarten programs focus on a nurturing environment which provides for both academic and social growth while allowing children to begin to develop personal responsibility and independence.