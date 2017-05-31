Kieth Edward Spielbusch

Kieth Edward Spielbusch, 74, of Gardner, Kan passed away May 28, 2017

Kieth was born May 2, 1943 in Spring Hill, Kan to Bernard Henry and Fern (Kern) Spielbusch. He grew up in Spring Hill where he graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1961. Kieth married Shirley Gillihan on July 21, 1962 in Wea, Kan. After marriage they moved to Olathe. He was a lift supervisor for the Santa Fe Railroad in Kansas City, Mo for twenty some years; retiring in 1996. They moved to Gardner in 1984 and Kieth was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing in Coffey County. Kieth will be dearly missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Jerry Spielbusch. Kieth is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; father, Henry Spielbusch, Spring Hill, Kan; daughter, Lanette and husband Robert Scantlin, Cincinnati, Ohio and son, James Edward and wife Angela Spielbusch, Gardner, Kan; sister, Bernardean Souders, Spring Hill, Kan; brother, Michael Spielbusch, Stockton, Kan; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Private family services. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111.