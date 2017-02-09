According to Rep. Mike Kiegerl’s newsletter, he is stepping down from his seat in the House of Representatives for the 121st District effective Feb. 15, 2017.

“I have recently been diagnosed with a heart condition that will require aggressive and prolonged treatment,” Kiegerl writes. “In addition, the city has purchased my house on the lake, and I must relocate, most likely outside the district, which would make my continued service impossible.”

“I am very thankful for the friendship and support of so many of my constituents over the last 13 years,” he continues, “And I owe a debt of gratitude to them, but most of all to my saintly wife of 54 years, Peggy, and my family. Without their support, I could not have stood up to the demands of the job. I’ve given it my best, but now it’s time to say goodbye. God bless you all, God bless Kansas and the nation.”

Prior to redistricting, Kiegerl served as representative for the 43rd district, which included Gardner. Precinct committee members in the 121st district will select Kiegerl’s replacement.