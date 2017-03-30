The city sponsored ‘Kids Garage Sale’ on March 25 was held at the fairgrounds again this year but moved to a larger building. Adraina Holopirek, recreation supervisor, said that despite damp overcast weather, participation and customers were about the same numbers as last year.

TOP: Three generations of family manned this table. Pictured here is six year old Aiden Quinn, with his mother, Stephanie Gootee on his right and grandmother Vickie Good on his left. LEFT: Among the participants at the sale were Caitlin Emarest and Landri Schaffer of Gardner.