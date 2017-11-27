A festive morning is planned at the Roeland Park Community Center on Dec. 2 when kids can do their Christmas shopping during a special event being planned by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

Now in its fifth year, Holiday Marketplace is the name of this event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2. While this event is for all ages, it is meant primarily to provide a special holiday shopping experience for youngsters ages two to about nine years old. Participants will find an array of items priced at $10 or less, meant as potential gifts for family and friends. As part of the shopping experience, volunteers will be on hand to help young shoppers make smart decisions with the money that mom or dad has provided for them, and there will be a free gift wrapping station. Children will also enjoy a visit from Santa, and holiday crafts.

This event is free to attend and lunch and gingerbread house making will be available for purchase. The Roeland Park Community Center is located at 4850 Rosewood Drive, Roeland Park.