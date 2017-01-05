The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data from its New Year’s weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
During that timeframe, the KHPworked three fatal crashes, none of which were alcohol-related. The fatal crashes occurred in Ottawa, Douglas and Harper counties.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 New Year’s reporting period was from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.
KHP personnel assisted 721 motorists over the New Year reporting period
The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data from its New Year’s weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.