The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing preliminary data from its New Year’s weekend holiday activity. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.
During that timeframe, the KHPworked three fatal crashes, none of which were alcohol-related. The fatal crashes occurred in Ottawa, Douglas and Harper counties.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2016. The 2016 New Year’s reporting period was from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.