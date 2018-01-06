The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report is for the reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, through 11:59 pm on Monday, Dec. 25. The Kansas Highway Patrol did not work any fatal crashes over the holiday weekend. Information in the table is compared to data from both 2015 and 2016 for the same reporting period. Submitted graphic
About The Author
Related Posts
County GPS surveillance limited
November 17, 2011
Gardner museum to receive county grant
July 29, 2010
Gardner Parks and Recreation director Garrie resigns position
October 5, 2017
Diffie headlines Frontier Days in Edgerton
June 15, 2016
Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory
- Issued:
- 2:59 AM CST on January 06, 2018
- Expires:
- 12:00 PM CST on January 07, 2018
14° F
Clear