The Kansas Highway Patrol is released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from Nov. 22 – 29.
Four fatal crashes were worked during this reporting period, which killed six people (Fatal crashes were in Barber, Sedgwick, Riley, and Jackson counties). Two of these crashes were alcohol-related. To view the KHP crashlogs: www.kansas.gov/khp-crashlogs/.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2015 and 2016 for the same reporting period.