The Kansas Highway Patrol is released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from Nov. 22 – 29.
Four fatal crashes were worked during this reporting period, which killed six people (Fatal crashes were in Barber, Sedgwick, Riley, and Jackson counties). Two of these crashes were alcohol-related. To view the KHP crashlogs: www.kansas.gov/khp-crashlogs/.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2015 and 2016 for the same reporting period.
KHP personnel assisted 1,058 holiday motorists
The Kansas Highway Patrol is released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from Nov. 22 – 29.