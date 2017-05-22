Kenneth Werner Clasen, 71, of Gardner, Kan passed away May 20, 2017 at the Olathe Hospice House.

Kenneth Werner Clasen was born Oct. 27, 1945 in the village of Bertha, Minn to Reinhard Werner and Alice A. (Soderberg) Clasen. He grew up in Minnesota, lived in Denver for 29 years, and later Edgerton and Gardner, Kan. He worked in a warehouse in Colorado and managed a 7-11 in Denver where he was also owner/operator of a cab. He most recently was a truck driver for Con-Way Freight of Kansas City, Kan; retiring in 2007. Kenneth was married to Connie Ann Frakes on May 23, 1998 in Gardner, Kan. He was a member of the Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) in Otter Tail, Minn. Kenneth enjoyed bowling. He will be missed by family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dennis and sister, Norma. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Connie, of the home; children: Allen and wife Teresa Clasen, Oswego, Ill, Kevin and wife Shelly Clasen, Fishers, Ind, Melissa (Curdy) and husband Don McCarty, Minneapolis, Minn, Brian and wife Misti Curdy, Memphis, Tenn; step-children: Bobbi and husband Erik Dickkutt Spain, Barbara and husband Shane Chesney, Olathe, Kan; sister, Betty and husband Charles Handley, Absarokee, Mont; seven grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

